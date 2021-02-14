ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 26,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. UBS Group started coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.