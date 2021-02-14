Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545,113 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $83,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

