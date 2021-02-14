Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $104,120,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

