Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.40). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Embraer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 5,895,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

