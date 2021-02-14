Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer has kept its 2020 guidance suspended for the time being due to the uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19. Further, Boeing’s termination of the deal for a majority stake in its commercial aviation business could have widespread implications on the latter’s operations. The deal would have also helped Embraer compete with its Canadian rival Bombardier. The collapse of this mega deal comes at a time when the global aerospace industry is already in deep crisis due to the pandemic’s unfavorable impact. The company underperformed the industry in the past year. Its third-quarter revenues further plunged 35.5% year over year. However, Embraer continues to witness modest demand for its E-jets. Impressively, it witnessed no order cancellations from the perspective of commercial aviation during the third-quarter.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of ERJ opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Embraer by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

