Ellevest Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

