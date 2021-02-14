Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

NYSE:NOW opened at $591.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.