Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.