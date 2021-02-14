Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

