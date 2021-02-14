Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $207.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

