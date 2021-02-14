Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the January 14th total of 230,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 569,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,701. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $160.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.