Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $147.74. 1,666,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,335. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

