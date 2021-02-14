Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CX Institutional increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $87.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

