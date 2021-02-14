Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 23.4%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares rose 23.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 25,722,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 9,511,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

