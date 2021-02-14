East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.