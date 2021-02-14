Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.31 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

