DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.45 ($12.29).

TKA stock opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.50.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

