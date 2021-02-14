dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 102.3% in January

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the January 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DYFSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. 69,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

