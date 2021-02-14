Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 384,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPMLF. Dundee Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

DPMLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 20,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

