DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

