DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $91.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

