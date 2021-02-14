Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Hits $63.37 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $63.37 million and $916,899.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 63.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,219,772 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.