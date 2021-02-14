Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

