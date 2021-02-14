Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 358,391 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

