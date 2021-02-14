Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Domtar traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 1261118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

