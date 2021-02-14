Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.