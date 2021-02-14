Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.56.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

