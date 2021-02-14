Diane Blaha Sells 7,874 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $833,069.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares in the company, valued at $698,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRVL stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

