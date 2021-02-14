Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

Shares of FANG opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

