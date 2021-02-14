DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $217.00

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $217.00, but opened at $210.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 7,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £546.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.91.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

