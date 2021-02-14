DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.
About DFDS A/S
