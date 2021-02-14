DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

