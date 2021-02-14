DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $412.56 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

