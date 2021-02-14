Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.00

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 3839768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.90.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

