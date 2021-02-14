Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 63,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
