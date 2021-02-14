Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 14th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 63,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

