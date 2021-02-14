Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.78 ($51.51).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

