Desjardins Boosts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to $119.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by analysts at Desjardins from $99.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. goeasy has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

