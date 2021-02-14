DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
