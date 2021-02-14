Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on WILLF. BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. DNB Markets lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

WILLF opened at $43.35 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

