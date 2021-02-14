DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 80.3% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $69,964.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00021824 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,424,974 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

