Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.