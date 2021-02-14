Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,070.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $684.00 and a 12 month high of $1,161.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.06 and a 200-day moving average of $982.01.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

