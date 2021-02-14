Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,070.00 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $684.00 and a 12 month high of $1,161.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.06 and a 200-day moving average of $982.01.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

