Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the January 14th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 1,129,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

