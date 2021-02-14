Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

