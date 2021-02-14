Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

