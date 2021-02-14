Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,145 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

