Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after acquiring an additional 94,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

REGN opened at $485.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.83 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

