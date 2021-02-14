Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

