Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

