Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,706 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,711,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

