DA Davidson Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $335.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.04.
MLM stock opened at $330.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $332.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
