DA Davidson Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $335.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $330.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $332.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.